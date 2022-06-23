 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Tippecanoe County Health Department giving COVID Vaccines to kids 6 months to 5 years

  • Updated
  • 0
vaccine generic.jpg

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Children ages 6 months to 5-years-old can now get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tippecanoe County Health Department. 

The first dose was given to a child under 5 earlier on Thursday.

The FDA recently approved the COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years old last Saturday.

The health department has been swamped with people who want to get their kids vaccinated throughout the day, and that trend is expected to continue.

County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis said that the shots are safe and effective for kids.

Parents were upset because the children weren't getting vaccinated, because we didn't have the data," Loomis said. "Now we have the data from both Pfizer and Moderna that shows that these are very efficacious. So we've kind of closed the circle at a very important time as we were seeing the Omicron variants increase, and we're getting our younger children vaccinated and getting them protected."

The Tippecanoe County Health Department's vaccine clinic is open during the following hours:

  • Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you