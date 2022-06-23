Tippecanoe County Health Department giving COVID Vaccines to kids 6 months to 5 years

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Children ages 6 months to 5-years-old can now get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
The first dose was given to a child under 5 earlier on Thursday.
The FDA recently approved the COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years old last Saturday.
The health department has been swamped with people who want to get their kids vaccinated throughout the day, and that trend is expected to continue.
County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis said that the shots are safe and effective for kids.
Parents were upset because the children weren't getting vaccinated, because we didn't have the data," Loomis said. "Now we have the data from both Pfizer and Moderna that shows that these are very efficacious. So we've kind of closed the circle at a very important time as we were seeing the Omicron variants increase, and we're getting our younger children vaccinated and getting them protected."
The Tippecanoe County Health Department's vaccine clinic is open during the following hours:
- Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.