Tippecanoe County Fair food, horse competition round out Monday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Tippecanoe County 4-H fair is in full swing and with the annual event comes much-anticipated food and treats.
People can head out to the East Wing of the Coliseum building all week. That's where you can find the Tippecanoe Livestock producers booth.
They've got ribeye, hot dogs, pork burgers and tenderloins on the menu.
The best part about grabbing a bite to eat there, it all ends up going back to the kids.
Organizers say the money raised goes into things like scholarships and upgrading the barns.
4-H member Averi Moore says being a part of 4-H teaches valuable life lessons.
"It helps you learn how to work so you can so you know what to do when you're older," Moore told News 18.
Monday's 4-H Horse and Pony Contesting Competition began at 6 p.m. in the Horse Arena at the Fairgrounds.
After honoring the senior 4-H members and singing the national anthem, the field was prepped. Then the competition began.
Different classes competed in different events throughout the evening, the first being pole bending.
A rider with the fastest time wins this event.
For juniors 56 inches and over today's winner was Lyla Belange.
She's only nine years old and has been riding horses for about four years.
Belange told News 18 she likes horses better than people because they don't talk. But, she and her horse have a special way of communicating.
"I mean, I feel like she tells me when she's like, hurt, or something." Belange said. "I don't know, just how she acts and reacts to things [helps me understand her]."
4-H English Horse judging starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. News 18 will be back at the fair on Tuesday for more coverage.