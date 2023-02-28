Tippecanoe County Child Fatality Review Team's 2022 overview

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Local Child Fatality Review team will hold a presentation later this morning. The presentation will cover child death trends in 20-22 right here in Tippecanoe County.
County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington will review the findings of the Child Fatality Team's in 2022. Lafayette Police will also be there to talk about trends in gun violence amongst juveniles.
All members of the community are invited to attend as well as any Indiana agency or resident. Anyone who cares for young children are strongly encouraged to come, such as guardians and childcare workers.
Deputy Prosecutor Elyse Madigan will be doing a presentation on safe sleep practices, and the overall Indiana State trends.
Representatives from the County Child Fatality Team, County Prosecutor's Office, County Health Department and other informative organizations will be in attendance to answer any questions.
The event takes place this morning from 10 to 11:30 at the Tippecanoe County Office Building. The address for that building is 20 North 3rd Street Lafayette, IN. The presentation and community forum will take place inside the Tippecanoe Room.