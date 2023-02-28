 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tippecanoe County Child Fatality Review Team's 2022 overview

  • 0
Tippecanoe County Building hosting Child Fatality Review of 2022

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Local Child Fatality Review team will hold a presentation later this morning. The presentation will cover child death trends in 20-22 right here in Tippecanoe County.

County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington will review the findings of the Child Fatality Team's in 2022.  Lafayette Police will also be there to talk about trends in gun violence amongst juveniles. 

All members of the community are invited to attend as well as any Indiana agency or resident. Anyone who cares for young children are strongly encouraged to come, such as guardians and childcare workers. 

Deputy Prosecutor Elyse Madigan will  be doing a presentation on safe sleep practices, and the overall Indiana State trends. 

Representatives from the County Child Fatality Team, County Prosecutor's Office, County Health Department and other informative organizations will be in attendance to answer any questions.

 The event takes place this morning from 10 to 11:30 at the Tippecanoe County Office Building. The address for that building is 20 North 3rd Street Lafayette, IN. The presentation and community forum will take place inside the Tippecanoe Room.

