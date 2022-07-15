Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair kicks off Day 1

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Fair started at 10 a.m. Friday morning with some exhibits.
The fish fry dinner will be taking place at the dining court until 7 p.m. Friday evening.
The big event for Day 1 at the fair is the 4-H Fair Queen Pageant.
This is one of the most popular events at the fair, and usually draws a big crowd at the brand new coliseum.
The qualifications for queen are quite high. You have to be at least 18, completed four years of 4-H, and be available for queen duties for the year.
The biggest duty is perhaps being the representative at the annual Lafayette Christmas Parade.
The pageant begins at 8 p.m. Friday.
