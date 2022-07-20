Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair holds swine show

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The main attraction for Day 6 at the Tippecanoe County 4-H fair has been the swine show.
4-H members from numerous age groups presented their animals in the main arena. Those included both gilt, female swine, and barrow, male swine.
Each member is judged on the build of the swine along with how well the animal walks. Some of the gilt will be used for future breeding, and the barrow will eventually go to state fair or be consumed.
Claire Lewis showed her pig, and she also gave some advice for those interested in showing animals.
"My advice is to just be confident and work hard," Lewis said. "And your work will really pay off in the end."
Lewis goes to Lafayette Central Catholic.
She also told News 18 that she's following her family's tradition, both her sister and aunt have taken part in 4-H.