Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair holds Mini Livestock Show

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Mini 4-H members have some new skills after getting a chance to show animals in the arena.
Earlier on Thursday, 4-H held its Mini Livestock show.
Kids in Kindergarten, first, and second grade got a chance to show animals. They also teamed up with current 4-H members, known as "mentors."
The mini members were encouraged to help their mentor care for their animals through the week leading up to the mini livestock show.
Lisa Barker had four grandchildren in the mini show earlier on Thursday. She told News 18 that this event started a new chapter in her family.
It's bittersweet because this is our 24th year, our older children are done," Barker said. "This is Grace, she's our last child. This is her tenure, and we're starting with our grandchildren. So it's awesome to watch them."
The mini members weren't judged. However, the experience was meant to serve as a tool to learn showmanship and help them show animals in the future.