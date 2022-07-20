Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair goes on amid hot temperatures

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair continues amid dangerous heat.
The temperatures may be rising, but that didn't stop folks from enjoying Wednesday's Fair activities.
The antique tractor parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., the Fulton County Music Show is still on in the Special Events Tent at 7 p.m., and the 4-H Grand Champion Barrow & Gilt Selection is on at 8 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Fair organizers said things may move at a slower pace today due to the heat.
Fair-goers are encouraged to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat in the air conditioned buildings at the fairgrounds, like the dining court and Coliseum.
The carnival remains open until 10 p.m.