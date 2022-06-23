Three locations eyed for 2022 Mural Project

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More colorful murals are planned as part of a public art project this year across Lafayette.
The Arts Federation is working with several business owners about the possibility of commissioning artwork on their buildings.
Those locations include Second Flight Books near Columbian Park, Mary Lou Donuts and the strip mall near South 4th Street and Teal Road, and a brick building near the intersection of 9th and Kossuth Streets.
TAF CEO Tetia Lee and city officials hope to take the ambitious Wabash Walls concept city-wide.
"When I'm driving around, when I'm looking, there are definitely areas of town that could use some quality-of-life enhancements, some beautification, some positive activation
TAF will put $50,000 toward the mural project which the City of Lafayette will match.
Lee told News 18 that money comes from a larger, $500,000 investment in the arts from the American Rescue Plan.