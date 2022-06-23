 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Three locations eyed for 2022 Mural Project

  • Updated
  • 0
Mural Project 2022

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More colorful murals are planned as part of a public art project this year across Lafayette.

The Arts Federation is working with several business owners about the possibility of commissioning artwork on their buildings.

Those locations include Second Flight Books near Columbian Park, Mary Lou Donuts and the strip mall near South 4th Street and Teal Road, and a brick building near the intersection of 9th and Kossuth Streets.

TAF CEO Tetia Lee and city officials hope to take the ambitious Wabash Walls concept city-wide.

"When I'm driving around, when I'm looking, there are definitely areas of town that could use some quality-of-life enhancements, some beautification, some positive activation

TAF will put $50,000 toward the mural project which the City of Lafayette will match.

Lee told News 18 that money comes from a larger, $500,000 investment in the arts from the American Rescue Plan.

Tags

Recommended for you