Thousands without power, crews work to restore energy connection

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of people are without power Saturday and Duke Energy said crews are working to restore it.
As of the publication of this article, the Duke Energy outage map shows over 2,500 people without power in Greater Lafayette. Storms Friday night into early Saturday morning brought down trees and power lines across the area.
In a news release sent Saturday morning, Duke Energy spokesperson Dagny Zupin said the company had about 3,500 customers without power in Tippecanoe County. Zupin said 15,000 customers were out statewide.
2,000 of their customers had power restored at 8:30 a.m. in the Columbian Park area of Lafayette.
Assistance has been sent to Tippecanoe County from Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. The company cannot say when power will be restored for everyone.
They said damage is still being assessed.
"We're working to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible given the temperatures," Zupin said.
Fairfield township trustee Monica Casanova says those affected by power outages, including those who may have had to throw food away after hours without refrigeration, can apply for township food allotments.
Duke Energy customers who experience an outage during a storm can visit duke-energy.com to report their outage, use the Duke Energy mobile app or text OUT to 57801.
The phone number for the automated outage reporting system is (800) 343-3525.