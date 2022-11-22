Thomas Miller Elementary School holds first Miller's Day Parade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You've heard of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this was the first year that Thomas Miller Elementary School held a Thanksgiving parade of their own.
Miller students and staff marched down Fourth, Kossuth, Third, Fountain, and back for their Miller's Day Parade.
Students also made their own floats and dressed in their best holiday clothing to ring in the holiday season.
Thomas Miller Elementary Principal Erin Phillips says the parade also demonstrated their Mustang pride.
"Our school has so much pride, we can't contain it within Miller," Phillips said. "We wanted to be out in the community to show how proud we are of our students, of our staff, and of our parents. Our school is top notch when it comes to being a family."
She also told News 18 that the parade wasn't just fun for the kids, but staff also enjoyed it, too.
"Our staff enjoyed this time to spend that bonding moment with our students during a non-academic time," she said. There was a lot of learning during this parade, but it was really fun to enjoy a moment with our students, just celebrating the hard work they've done."
Phillips also says she hopes the parade will become an annual event.
She also hopes that the parade will grow in size and distance in the future.