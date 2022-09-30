Thieme and Wagner Brewery prepares for 4th annual Puptoberfest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth annual "Puptoberfest," put on by Thieme and Wagner Brewery, is right around the corner.
The annual event celebrates the festivities of a regular Oktoberfest while adding mans best friend into the mix.
Thieme and Wagner holds the event as a way to benefit dog shelters in the Greater Lafayette community. The entire event is outdoors in the brewery's parking lot.
It will feature everything from a play area to non-alcoholic in-house brews made specifically for pups. Owner of Thieme and Wagner Brewing Company, David Thieme, told News 18 the event is a great way to meet other area dog owners.
"The weather's perfect. It's going to be a beautiful Fall night," Thieme said. "If you're kind of hesitant about it, there will be other people if you're looking for other dog owners to maybe get your dog to get some energy out there will be plenty of people there you can meet and interact with. And always, Fergus loves to meet other dogs."
Fergus is the Thieme and Wagner's very own brewery dog. The event also features a special "dog beer".
"We take all the ingredients to beer, except yeast," Thieme said. "So there wont be any fermentation but it's a beer that's got the barley, and rice and corn as well so it's all grain but it's totally safe for dogs, and it's the same flavor as a beer just unfermented."
This weekend's 'Puptoberfest' is from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday.