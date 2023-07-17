The haze returns: another air quality alert in Greater Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — You can't see it, you can't smell it, and you can't taste it, but spend enough time outside and you'll probably be able to feel it; the air in Greater Lafayette could be dangerous for people's health.
At the Arni Cohen Memorial Softball Fields in West Lafayette Monday afternoon, nine-year-old Eva Snodgrass "Just wanted to get out and play."
Eva and her Dad, Nate Snodgrass, practice for her upcoming national softball game.
"My favorite summer activities are playing a lot, a lot, a lot of sports," Eva said. "I love playing them, and it's just a way to get out and do fun stuff that you love."
Nate said he knew there was an air quality alert in effect when he brought his daughter to the fields. But, that didn't stop them from spending their afternoon on the diamond.
"[I'm] just not really that concerned about it," he said. "I think a bigger deal about it is being made than it actually is, in my opinion."
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis begs to differ.
"I believe in evidence-based medicine, and evidence-based medicine shows us that when weather conditions are such and air quality situations are such, we can have severe problems. People die because of this," Loomis said. "Even if you're young and healthy, and you're outside for a long time like, running or playing basketball, probably not a good idea [under this alert]."
Smoke from wildfires in northwest Canada is moving through Indiana and surrounding states. People most likely to be affected by this are the elderly, young children and people with lung or breathing problems.
Loomis said staying on top of your medications and staying away from strenuous physical activity outside is the best way to avoid a hospital visit.
People with breathing issues should keep an eye on their oxygen levels.
For sensitive groups, staying inside during an air quality alert may not be enough.
"About 60% of your air inside is outside air," Loomis said. "So, what I recommend in these types of situations ... is to make, is to be aware to make sure that your air conditioning filters are cleaned, make sure the filters you may have in your heat pump, in your air exchange systems are good and clean."
The air quality alert remains in effect until midnight on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.