The haze returns: another air quality alert in Greater Lafayette

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL,
CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT,
FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG,
GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON,
LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA,
MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE,
RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER,
SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON,
WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

The haze returns: another air quality alert in Greater Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — You can't see it, you can't smell it, and you can't taste it, but spend enough time outside and you'll probably be able to feel it; the air in Greater Lafayette could be dangerous for people's health. 

At the Arni Cohen Memorial Softball Fields in West Lafayette Monday afternoon, nine-year-old Eva Snodgrass "Just wanted to get out and play."

Eva and her Dad, Nate Snodgrass, practice for her upcoming national softball game.

"My favorite summer activities are playing a lot, a lot, a lot of sports," Eva said. "I love playing them, and it's just a way to get out and do fun stuff that you love."

Nate said he knew there was an air quality alert in effect when he brought his daughter to the fields. But, that didn't stop them from spending their afternoon on the diamond.

"[I'm] just not really that concerned about it," he said. "I think a bigger deal about it is being made than it actually is, in my opinion."

Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis begs to differ.

"I believe in evidence-based medicine, and evidence-based medicine shows us that when weather conditions are such and air quality situations are such, we can have severe problems. People die because of this," Loomis said. "Even if you're young and healthy, and you're outside for a long time like, running or playing basketball, probably not a good idea [under this alert]."

Smoke from wildfires in northwest Canada is moving through Indiana and surrounding states. People most likely to be affected by this are the elderly, young children and people with lung or breathing problems.

Loomis said staying on top of your medications and staying away from strenuous physical activity outside is the best way to avoid a hospital visit.

People with breathing issues should keep an eye on their oxygen levels.

For sensitive groups, staying inside during an air quality alert may not be enough.

"About 60% of your air inside is outside air," Loomis said. "So, what I recommend in these types of situations ... is to make, is to be aware to make sure that your air conditioning filters are cleaned, make sure the filters you may have in your heat pump, in your air exchange systems are good and clean."

The air quality alert remains in effect until midnight on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags

Recommended for you