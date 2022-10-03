 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy frost possible across portions of central Indiana late
tonight...

Some locations, mainly across northern and eastern parts of
central Indiana, could see frost late tonight. Frost should be
more prevalent in normally colder low-lying rural locations.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from frost tonight.

A more widespread frost is likely this weekend.

The Great Pumpkin Patch back in Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0
Great Pumpkin Patch

Congress Street United Methodist Church has opened the Great Pumpkin Patch to the public in light of the beginning of October and Fall being in full swing.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's the beginning of October, which means Fall is in full swing. 

That also means pumpkins are everywhere. The Congress Street United Methodist Church Great Pumpkin Patch is opening its gates for the 18th year in a row. 

People can shop around for pumpkins, fall decorations, mums, baked goods, homemade jams, and more. All pumpkins sales go to the Loving Heart Animal Shelter, Civitan International, and Isaiah 117.

Volunteer Kathie Cochran says everything except for the pumpkins is made locally.

"We make sugar cookies, which we're very famous for, we've made over 643 dozen of the sugar cookies," Cochran said. "Our local crafters, we have that in our barn. Everything's local, all but the pumpkins."

The pumpkins come from New Mexico. Cochran also told News 18 that despite drought conditions in the Southwest, there are plenty of pumpkins for everyone to choose from.

"Oh yes, like I said, we got over 2,600 for that first drop," she said. "They'll come again and drop a half-semi full in the middle of October."

The Great Pumpkin Patch lasts throughout the entire month of October.

It's hours are as follows:

  • Monday - Thursday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Friday - Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Tags

Recommended for you