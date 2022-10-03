The Great Pumpkin Patch back in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's the beginning of October, which means Fall is in full swing.
That also means pumpkins are everywhere. The Congress Street United Methodist Church Great Pumpkin Patch is opening its gates for the 18th year in a row.
People can shop around for pumpkins, fall decorations, mums, baked goods, homemade jams, and more. All pumpkins sales go to the Loving Heart Animal Shelter, Civitan International, and Isaiah 117.
Volunteer Kathie Cochran says everything except for the pumpkins is made locally.
"We make sugar cookies, which we're very famous for, we've made over 643 dozen of the sugar cookies," Cochran said. "Our local crafters, we have that in our barn. Everything's local, all but the pumpkins."
The pumpkins come from New Mexico. Cochran also told News 18 that despite drought conditions in the Southwest, there are plenty of pumpkins for everyone to choose from.
"Oh yes, like I said, we got over 2,600 for that first drop," she said. "They'll come again and drop a half-semi full in the middle of October."
The Great Pumpkin Patch lasts throughout the entire month of October.
It's hours are as follows:
- Monday - Thursday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday - Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.