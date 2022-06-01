The Arts Federation hosts mural dedication

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Summer is mural season in Lafayette, and the first mural dedication this year happened Tuesday.
The Arts Federation dedicated its newest mural, called "Seen". It was created by Chicago-based artists Oscar Joyo and has been in the making for two years. The mural is located at the overpass of Sagamore Pkwy. and North 9th St.
This is the latest installment of a long-standing program that began in 2010. The mission for this specific work was to beautify an entrance into the city, and to be a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.
"We felt as not only the Arts Federation but also the county public art team that, you know, representation is so very important. So individuals within our community which is diverse need to see themselves in the art work that is produced," CEO Tetia Lee said.
The artist, Oscar Joyo, was born in Malawi, and then moved as a child to South Bend with his family. He is now living in Chicago as a working artist. His style often uses vibrant colors and patterns. Joyo was heavily inspired by African music and his synesthesia, the ability to see sounds as colors and patterns.
"The story behind it is that it is very much inspired by music, African music specifically, and the past, present and the future," Lee said. "The figures within the three. He was also very inspired by music from the Fuji's which then became the inspiration for the work that we have today."
Members of the Tippecanoe County Public Art Team, The Arts Federation staff, and Tippecanoe County Commissioner Dave Byers were all in attendance for the dedication. The mural adds to the expanding portfolio of The Arts Federation's mural projects.
This project is just the first of mural season this year there are more projects to follow in Lafayette and later on in Rossville.