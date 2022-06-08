The Arts Federation aids in Ukraine fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind.— The Arts Federation is raising funds to send supplies directly to people in Ukraine.
This weekend, they will be at the Lafayette Farmer's Market raising awareness and funds for supplies like food and medication.
Additionally, The Arts Federation in Lafayette currently has an exhibit open. All of the proceeds made from selling art from that exhibit will go straight to Ukraine.
According to Lyubov Sylayeva, the organizer of the art exhibit, money raised from this will go toward necessities as well as items to help with civilian mental health, which the war has taken an immense toll on.
Members of the group stressed that this effort is making a difference and even if you have no ties to Ukraine, you can still help.
"While I do not have any relatives in Ukraine or I'm not Ukrainian, I think it's important that I've learned so much from my friends," said Katharine Schartz, a group member. "They've shown me another way that I can support my community. A community that is so far away but it's so important."
The group is looking for volunteers this Saturday. If you are interested in helping, email Luda at luda@purdue.edu.