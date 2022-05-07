 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The 9th Annual Blue Jean Ball is back in-person

  • Updated
  • 0
Blue Jean Ball 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank hosted the first in-person Blue Jean Ball since 2019.

Attendees sported their denim clothing and enjoyed dinner, drinks, 50/50 raffle, and a Denim & Pearls Auction to raise money towards fighting hunger in the community. 

Sheriff Bob Goldsmith and Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski came out, as well as News 18's very own Marlee Thomas and Cameron DeBlasio. President and CEO Katie Bunder says it feels great to have people gather in person again.

"The virtual event was successful, but we didn't get to see people and talk to people.  These are all our supporters, who for years, have supported the food bank. So it's so nice to actually connect with them in person," Bunder said.

Bunder also told News 18 that the money helps Food Finders deliver more nutritional meals to families in need.

"This is unrestricted funding.  So we can use it to help with salaries, to put gas in our trucks, to buy food, it can go right into our operating budget. And a large amount of the money raised will go to the Tippecanoe County BackPack program," Bunder said.

The Tippecanoe County BackPack program helps children with limited resources get nutritional meals at home. The 2021 Blue Jean Ball raised more than $138,000 towards critical operating funds for the food bank. 

