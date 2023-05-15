Teacher of the year visits Greater Lafayette schools, imparts wisdom

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County is the latest stop on a tour the Indiana Teacher Of The Year is taking throughout the state. Fresh off a visit to the White House, Tara Cocanower spent Monday with students at Harrison and McCutcheon High Schools. Then she finally spoke to aspiring teachers at the Greater Lafayette Career Academy.
During a 45-minute talk, Cocanower talked to students about how to avoid burnout when they finally get into their careers. She shared tools they can use to get to know their future students, and highlighted the need for empathy in the classroom and beyond.
We asked her what she thinks the biggest challenge teachers in Indiana are facing today.
"It's just the collective trauma that we all have coming out of COVID," she said. "Teaching has to evolve, schools have to change, and, as people, we have to embrace that change. It's scary, but we have incredible people that are capable of it, and we have students that need it."
She currently works as a high school history teacher in northeast Indiana. Cocanower shared this advice for first-year and emerging teachers in Indiana and beyond.
"As a teacher, you have the power to make your day, and it's different every single day," she said. "So, even [through] those lesson plans and the grades, it's hard to get into the rhythm and to find your comfort place. Give yourself the time and please, please, please find the people around you. Find those master teachers, find those people with really big hearts that will support you and stand with you side by side."