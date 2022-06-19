Taste of Tippecanoe draws first-timers, locals alike

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday's Taste of Tippecanoe attracted locals and newcomers alike, and children young and old.
If you missed News 18's live coverage of the event and our talks with performers and vendors you can check out those interviews on our website under the video tab.
For one bartender, this year was his first time working the Taste and he says he's definitely coming back next year.
"It's my first time here at the Taste, this is an amazing event though," Grant Woods, bartender at Big Woods, said. "It's got a lot of energy and people have been very nice so far."
Even the seasoned locals couldn't stay away.
"It's a bit different from last summer with all the COVID protocols so it seems like a lot more people are out here," Trev Parker, Taste of Tippecanoe patron, said. "But I like it."
The vendors were as busy as ever this year.
"We've been slammed," Woods said. "Especially overe here, once people get a couple beers in them. They're coming back for more and more pulled pork. We're all the happier to serve it to them."
But the eats weren't the only thing people wanted to enjoy.
"[The musical entertainment has] been better than the recent years with the big stage they got back here, so I'm enjoying the music," Parker told News 18.
The Taste lasted until midnight last night.
Instead of fireworks, last night featured a brand-new light show projected onto the courthouse.