Sycamore Springs program treats first responders, military

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new program at Sycamore Springs is providing mental health care to community members who need it most.
Help for Heroes is a mental health program for military members and first responders. It exists in six states.
The Lafayette program is just over a year old. There are two total locations in Indiana, the other is in Newburgh.
Patients in the program stay at Sycamore Springs for 28 days.
It is available to active duty military, reserve members, veterans and first responders.
News 18 could not speak to any of the patients who have gone through the program due to privacy restrictions.
But a statement from a former patient named Chad reads: "I was the first person to go through this program ... At first I was very hesitant about this program. I am so happy that I pushed through and completed it. It opened my eyes to so many things that I need to work on in my life and gave me so many tools that are necessary to get better ... I suggest this for any man or woman that has served in our military or that is a front line worker."
"Some patients come in here who have lost a lot," lead therapist Kate McKinney said. "Whether that's their family and relationships, whether that's jobs and they can't maintain anything anymore. Their homes, even. So they might be on the street at this point. By coming in there it's like they're just reaching out for help."
About 20 people have gone through the program so far. McKinney hopes to create group therapy sessions with patients in Help for Heroes. But for that to happen they need more patients in at the same time.
"We saw that need for this specific population of the military and front line workers that haven't exactly got the help that they've needed," McKinney said. "So it was something we realize that needed to be added to the community as an extra resource for those specific people who are struggling."
McKinney said not only is this population underserved, they also may have a hard time opening up about mental health struggles because of their line of work.