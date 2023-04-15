Suspected hit and run driver arrested, driving stolen vehicle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have confirmed to News 18 four vehicles are involved in a suspected hit and run in the 900 block of south 9th Street around 3 p.m. Nobody was injured in the crash.
There was no chase after the alleged hit and run driver, later identified as James Lee Taylor, left the scene.
Taylor was driving a car which was stolen from Crawfordsville.
He then hit two parked cars causing them to crash into a mail truck which was also parked along 9th street and drove away.
He was found in the 1100 block of state street and arrested.