Suspect in jail after police chase ends at parking garage

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 22-year-old man who led officers on a police chase to the Wabash Landing parking garage Saturday night sits in the Tippecanoe County Jail Sunday.
Lafayette resident Terriante Harris is preliminarily charged with one count of operating while intoxicated and three counts of resisting law enforcement. Police still do not know why Harris ran from officers.
He was booked into the jail after 1 a.m. Saturday. Tippecanoe County dispatch says the chase started as a traffic stop just after 9:20 p.m. and Harris then fled from deputies.
West Lafayette Police say Tippecanoe County officers followed Harris' car until it entered West Lafayette territory. West Lafayette police then saw Harris' car and did not pursue. Purdue Police also saw the car driving normally, and followed it to the Wabash Landing Parking Garage.
That's when the suspect tried running away on foot after parking at the top of the garage.
He was detained at the parking garage just before 9:40 p.m. Around 10 p.m. Harris could be seen on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. West Lafayette Police say he was not injured during the chase, but was brought to the hospital for evaluation.
He was not armed at the time of the chase. News 18 will continue to provide updates as they become available.