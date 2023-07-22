Suspect brought to hospital after police chase ends at parking garage

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old man was brought to a hospital after a police chase Saturday night.
The chase ended at the Wabash Landing Parking Garage in West Lafayette.
Tippecanoe County dispatch said the chase started as a traffic stop just after 9:20 p.m. West Lafayette Police said Tippecanoe County officers followed the car when it fled from law enforcement and stopped when it entered West Lafayette.
West Lafayette police saw the car and did not pursue, Purdue University Police then saw the car driving normally on the University campus and followed the driver to the Wabash Landing Parking Garage.
That's when the suspect tried fleeing on foot after parking at the top of the garage. He was detained at the parking garage just before 9:40 p.m.
A heavy presence of State Police, Sheriff's office vehicles, a fire engine and West Lafayette Police vehicles could be seen at the entrance to the parking garage, and the suspect could be seen on a stretcher being put into an ambulance.
West Lafayette Police say he was not injured during the chase, but was brought to a hospital for evaluation.
The suspect was not armed and police do not know why he was running from officers. News 18 will continue to provide updates as they become available.