Supplies still needed for Tools for School Drive

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Friday is the last day for the Tools for School Drive, but they are still in need of certain supplies.
Salvation Army Lt. Rachel Johnson said their building is filling up quickly. However, they still need clear BPA free plastic water bottles. They also need children's shoes, styluses and ear buds.
Johnson told News 18 that they are also wanting to assemble feminine hygiene packs, but they need drawstring bags to do so. Johnson says this year's drive is especially important.
"People in the past who have not always struggled are struggling now because of the cost of inflation, as you see we're serving over a thousand kids," Johnson said. "So, obviously, there's a need for this."
Johnson said that they are still accepting supplies until next Thursday.
Those supplies can be dropped off at the Lafayette Salvation Army.