Sunnyside Intermediate School student recognized as Riley Champion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunnyside Intermediate School now has one of seven Riley Champions in Indiana.
6th grader Jayzen Oppelt was honored Thursday morning by his staff and classmates. He is a gifted student, but that didn't seem possible when he was born.
His family was concerned when he was unable to sit up. An MRI scan revealed that white matter in his brain wasn't fully developed.
But with the help of Riley Children's Foundation, Jayzen has been able to overcome many obstacles. As a Riley Champion, he chose to give back by sponsoring an online fundraiser with the goal of raising 5-thousand dollars for Riley.
Jayzen says people can do anything if they set their mind to it.
"You can do anything that you want in life, you have to work for what you want though, it doesn't just happen overnight," Oppelt said. "You just have to be dedicated, and you can do anything no mater what you have or who you are."
Jayzen also told News 18 that he's thankful for the support the Sunnyside community provides him.
"When I started school here, I was very anxious and I felt very nervous," he said. "But now I feel accepted by my teachers and my friends. There's a lot of positivity I feel like at this school."
Outside the classroom, Jayzen plays small and power forward for the school's basketball team.
He's also an avid Chicago Bulls fan.
If you would like to donate towards Jayzen Oppelt's fundraiser, click HERE.