Stipends entice out-of-staters to move downtown

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of dollars could be available to certain people who relocate downtown.
Lafayette is joining an initiative first piloted in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. As we've reported, "Work from Purdue" offers up to $9,000 in moving stipends and other perks to entice out-of-state remote workers.
Lafayette is paying $25,000 to expand the program into near-downtown neighborhoods. "Work from Downtown" participants must have a minimum salary of $50,000.
Economic Development Director Dennis Carson told News 18 that entrepreneurs and professionals with technical degrees are wanted.
"This is a way to attract those people, to say, 'Hey, look at Lafayette. Look at Greater Lafayette, and here's some things we can do,'" Carson said. "We can help you with that move. We can help you find that housing. We can help your friends and family, spouses, find employment, too."
Lafayette will pay $2,500 per participant to cover administrative fees.
"This is a program where we're really proactively reaching out to people that may have an interest in moving," Carson said. "I mean, they can move anywhere."
The program is administered by Indianapolis-based MakeMyMove. Additional funding comes from the Purdue Research Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.