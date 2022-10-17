Stewart Kline named 'Highway Engineer of the Year'

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Association of Indiana Counties recently named Stewart Kline its 2022 Engineer of the Year.
Kline has been executive director of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department since 2017. Before that, he owned a private engineering consulting firm.
In his 40-year career, Kline has been involved in many major road and bridge projects across the county. He says his favorite is Hog Point Bridge over the Tippecanoe River near Americus. The bridge is one of the few arch bridges in the area.
"It's a historic bridge and it was quite a project," Kline said. "Took the fill out of the old arches, rebuilt the light weight so we were able to widen the arches and restore them."
Kline also told News 18 that he also appreciates the artwork of the bridge.
"Transportation engineers, either in road or bridge, have a different take, see different things when you look at a bridge or road project," Kline said. "Most of the public just wants it to work and they miss the art. The beauty of the bridge."
The Association of Indiana Counties recognized Kline in South Bend during its annual conference.
Kline also thanked his dedicated staff at the highway department.