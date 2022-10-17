 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Stewart Kline named 'Highway Engineer of the Year'

  • Updated
  • 0
Stewart Kline

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Association of Indiana Counties recently named Stewart Kline its 2022 Engineer of the Year.

Kline has been executive director of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department since 2017. Before that, he owned a private engineering consulting firm.

In his 40-year career, Kline has been involved in many major road and bridge projects across the county. He says his favorite is Hog Point Bridge over the Tippecanoe River near Americus. The bridge is one of the few arch bridges in the area.

"It's a historic bridge and it was quite a project," Kline said. "Took the fill out of the old arches, rebuilt the light weight so we were able to widen the arches and restore them."

Kline also told News 18 that he also appreciates the artwork of the bridge.

"Transportation engineers, either in road or bridge, have a different take, see different things when you look at a bridge or road project," Kline said. "Most of the public just wants it to work and they miss the art. The beauty of the bridge."

The Association of Indiana Counties recognized Kline in South Bend during its annual conference. 

Kline also thanked his dedicated staff at the highway department.

Tags

Recommended for you