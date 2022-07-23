State Road 25 Bridges over Wabash River renamed after fallen marine

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The State Road 25 bridges over the Wabash River in Logansport has been named after a fallen hometown hero.
The Indiana Department of Transportation joined state and local officials to rename the bridges as the "Corporal Humberto Abiel Sanchez USMC" Memorial Bridges.
As News 18 has previously reported, Crp. Humberto Sanchez was killed in action after a suicide bombing at Harmid Karzi International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Several people in the Logansport community, including Corporal Sanchez's extended family, joined the ceremony. Humberto's mother, Coral Bariseno, says the renaming will carry his name on for ages to come.
Even when we're not here anymore, even when we pass away, the bridge is going to stay there," Bariseno said. "The bridge is going to remember, and everybody coming into the community is going to say his name. If they don't know who he is, they're going to know or figure out who he was."
Bariseno also told News 18 that Humberto would be honored to have bridges named after him.
"Knowing my son, he was one wild kid, he would be so excited, and probably would be throwing a party because it was being done," Bariseno said. "He was going to be really really honored. When he joined the Marines, he always said he wants to join the Marines to make his mom proud. So it was going to be like 'yes I did it, I made my mom proud.'"
The ceremony was held indoors due to inclement weather.
Corporal Sanchez's awards include the Congressional Gold Medal, Purple Heart, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.