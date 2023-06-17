State Park where Rossville couple were found dead to close indefinitely

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After severe storm damage in early April an Owen County state park is closed indefinitely, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.
As we've previously reported, McCormick's Creek State Park is also where the bodies of a Rossville couple were found after those Spring storms. The Indiana Department of Natural resources identified the couple as 53-year-old Brett and 47-year-old Wendy Kincaid.
In the Facebook post announcing the closure of the park, they wrote in part "Nearly all facets of the campground's facilities will require evaluation, repair/reconstruction, and in some instances, redesign.
While we're saddened at the sudden impacts to our beloved campground and trails, we remain optimistic for the future."