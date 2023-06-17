State Park campground where Rossville couple were found dead to close indefinitely

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After severe storm damage in early April the campground at an Owen County state park is closed indefinitely, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.
As we've previously reported, McCormick's Creek State Park is also where the bodies of a Rossville couple were found after those Spring storms. The Indiana Department of Natural resources identified the couple as 53-year-old Brett and 47-year-old Wendy Kincaid.
In the Facebook post announcing the closure of the park's campground, they wrote in part "Nearly all facets of the campground's facilities will require evaluation, repair/reconstruction, and in some instances, redesign.
While we're saddened at the sudden impacts to our beloved campground and trails, we remain optimistic for the future."
Editor's note: A previous version of this article, published Saturday June 17, stated the entire park was closed indefinitely. The story has been corrected to reflect that only the campground portion of the park is closed.