State of Cities meeting tonight plus Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb hosting discussion with Mayors

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Today is the State of the Cities Address for the Greater Lafayette area. This year not only will there be an address. but also a new discussion with both Mayors led by the Indiana Governor himself.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be at the Tippecanoe County Fair Grounds later today. He'll be moderating a discussion between both West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis and Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarksi.
The day begins with that discussion and what Mayor Roswarksi describes as a "fireside chat". Later tonight is when the City Council Meetings will take place where Mayor Dennis and Mayor Roswarksi will give their State of the Cities Address.
Mayor Roswarksi says he'll be covering topics such as public safety, road infrastruction, his climate action plan and even more projects currently happening in Lafayette.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis is preparing to give his last State of the city address.
Dennis has been mayor of West Lafayette for over a decade.
As we've previously reported Dennis was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's Disease. He says this year's message will be a reflection of his time in office and also says West Lafayette isn't the same city it was 16 years ago when he took over as Mayor.
Anyone is welcome to attend tonight's City Council Meeting plus the discussion led by Governor Holcomb this afternoon with doors opening at 11 later this morning. For the event this afternoon registration is required with a cost as lunch with be provided as well.