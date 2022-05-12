Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive taking place this Saturday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Letter carriers in Greater Lafayette already deal with heavy bags of mail and large boxes, but this Saturday, they'll be working overtime.
The U.S. Postal Service announced that this Saturday, May 14, is the Stamp Out Hunger Food drive. This annual food drive is the country's largest single day food drive.
You should have received in the mail, a green, plastic bag. Food Finders Food Bank and the Post Office is asking that you fill the bag with non-perishable food items and leave that bag near your mail box this Saturday.
Your mail carrier will collect the bag when they drop off your mail. Food Drive Coordinator, Jeff Chilcott said this time of the year is crucial for food donations.
"It's been a few years since we've had a food drive. The need is great and our food drive is held during a time, most of the donations are made around Christmas and Thanksgiving to the pantries. So this food drive is timed so we can kind of help them restock," Chilcott said.
The bags for this year's event were donated by SIA. In year's past, Food Finders had to staple cards to each bag, and SIA helped by getting screen printed bags.
If you didn't receive one, any bag will work. Then make sure to leave the filled bag by your mailbox.