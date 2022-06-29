 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Stage is a go for America

  • Updated
  • 0
Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first concert held at the new Loeb Stadium will be held on Thursday, and the field is prepped to host the band America.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews spent hours setting up the rigging and stage equipment. A protective flooring had to be laid down to to keep the heavy stage and vehicles from damaging the turf. 

Crews will continue working for the next few hours to put the finishing touches on the stage and seating areas. 

Claudine Laufman with Lafayette Parks and Rec said this first concert is helping staff plan for the upcoming Justin Moore concert in September.

"So we've learned a lot, it's actually gone very smoothly," Laufman said. "We're gathering all this information, and we'll apply it to future concerts. It's actually gone really well."

If you haven't gotten your America tickets and want to attend don't worry, there are still a few tickets left to purchase.

However, if you want a ticket you have to buy them online.

No tickets will be sold at the door.

If you would like to buy tickets, click HERE.

