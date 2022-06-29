Stage is a go for America

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first concert held at the new Loeb Stadium will be held on Thursday, and the field is prepped to host the band America.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews spent hours setting up the rigging and stage equipment. A protective flooring had to be laid down to to keep the heavy stage and vehicles from damaging the turf.
Crews will continue working for the next few hours to put the finishing touches on the stage and seating areas.
Claudine Laufman with Lafayette Parks and Rec said this first concert is helping staff plan for the upcoming Justin Moore concert in September.
"So we've learned a lot, it's actually gone very smoothly," Laufman said. "We're gathering all this information, and we'll apply it to future concerts. It's actually gone really well."
If you haven't gotten your America tickets and want to attend don't worry, there are still a few tickets left to purchase.
However, if you want a ticket you have to buy them online.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
If you would like to buy tickets, click HERE.