St. Mary's Walking Tour will be held this Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash Valley Trust is hosting a historic walking tour of the neighborhood this Saturday.
If you've ever driven up or down Columbia or South Streets near downtown Lafayette, you've driven through one of the city's richest historical districts.
The St. Mary's neighborhood is densely packed with examples of many types of historic architecture. The tour will make stops at St. Mary's Cathedral, the Fowler House, two historic funeral homes, and a few notable houses in the neighborhood.
These historic walking tours often times offer more than just a glimpse into the past.
"Now instead of just saying 'that's my house', or 'this is just the cathedral now', it all becomes a part of a larger mosaic or tapestry, Wabash Valley Trust President, Sean Lutes said. "And this may be the first chance that some people have had, who have been in here for years, to actually go and meet their neighbors, or people who have lived in the neighborhood have been in the cathedral."
The walking tour begins this Saturday at 1 p.m. A small donation for the information packet is asked.
You can park at Fisher Funeral Home or the St Mary's Cathedral.