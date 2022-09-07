Space Station director, former astronaut to speak at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The current Director of the International Space Station and a former NASA astronaut will speak on the Purdue University campus Thursday evening.
Director Robyn Gatens and former astronaut Kathy Thornton are the latest mentors in the university's Leading Women Toward Space Careers program.
The event is free and open to the public. It starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Honors Hall of the Honors College and Residences North Building on campus.
This is the first semester of Leading Women Toward Space Careers.
Honors College Media Coordinator Lindsay Perrault says an event like this can really make a difference for women seeking careers in space exploration.
"Historically, when women look at the picture, they often feel underrepresented," Perrault said. "So, this program helps it all seem more accessible. And you're building skills with somebody like Director Gatens, with an astronaut, with others in the field in varied facets. [Purdue women] get to see 'I can do this too.'"
The aim of the program is to double in size each year. There are two mentor groups this year. There will be four next year and six the following year. Three students will receive the Astronaut Scholarship at tomorrow's event.
"When you first come to Purdue, when you think about a space career you're thinking about the person who is the astronaut up there," Perrault told News 18. "But, there's so many different careers that support making those dreams possible. There's a lot of pathways to this, and so, part of what this program does is introduces students to the personal journeys of people who have explored in space."