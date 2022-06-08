SNAP benefits to shrink for many families in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A social service agency says residents are being hit hard by a change in SNAP benefits.
Indiana families no longer get the maximum-allowed benefit based on the number of people in their household. This comes after Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency ended last month.
Briton Weise with the Lafayette Salvation Army said most families will see a drop in benefits. He added that's bad news when combined with inflation, the rising cost of gas and other factors.
"Families that might have been doing fine before are starting to feel the strain of inflation," Weise said. "They're paychecks are going nearly as far as they used. Rent is going up. Housing costs are going up."
Briton told News 18 that the Lafayette Salvation Army is seeing more requests for assistance and more foot traffic at its food pantry.
The pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m.