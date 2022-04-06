Smash Bros. tournament returns to Fowler Theatre

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The historic Fowler Theatre is once again hosting a Smash Bros. tournament.
It's a fighting game including characters from dozens of video games.
The tournament will be held Saturday, April 9.
It costs $10 to enter.
Entry does include unlimited pizza and one free popcorn.
There will also be a raffle for the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Nintendo Switch game.
Registration and check-in will start at 11 a.m. The tournament begins at noon.
You can send your RSVP to INFO@FOWLERTHEATRE.COM