 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

West southwest winds are expected to increase Thursday afternoon
with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph at times. Scattered showers
are also expected to develop which may produce brief periods of
higher wind gusts at times.

Smash Bros. tournament returns to Fowler Theatre

  • Updated
  • 0
Still0406_00000.bmp

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The historic Fowler Theatre is once again hosting a Smash Bros. tournament.

It's a fighting game including characters from dozens of video games.

The tournament will be held Saturday, April 9.

It costs $10 to enter.

Entry does include unlimited pizza and one free popcorn.

There will also be a raffle for the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Nintendo Switch game. 

Registration and check-in will start at 11 a.m. The tournament begins at noon.

You can send your RSVP to INFO@FOWLERTHEATRE.COM

Tags

Recommended for you