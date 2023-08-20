 Skip to main content
Skateboarding event garners support for public park

  • 0

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One music teacher's mission to bring a public skate park to Greater Lafayette continues Sunday. The second-ever Simpson Skates event took over the Crosser Sports Complex parking lot at 1 p.m.

The event's organizer, Greg Simpson, says he has been in conversation with the Lafayette Parks Department since his first-ever event earlier this summer. He said Greater Lafayette could have a public place to skate in the next two years.

Despite the hot weather, people came out to win prizes in an advanced and beginners tournament and a best trick contest, all sponsored by local businesses.

After talking with the Lafayette Parks Board, Simpson said he feels optimistic about his dream becoming a reality.

"If we can convince the older generations, [I think] a lot of them think skaters are no-good, whatever, or that you'll kill yourself skating," Simpson said. "If they're behind it, I think we're good. So, the community is definitely behind it."

Simpson hopes to have 500 physical signatures on his petition after Sunday's event, and he's shooting for up to 2,000 online at change.org.

"In the Greater Lafayette community there is so much opportunity for those children to learn together, learn from one another and have great examples," Tiffany Palacio, who attended Sunday's event, said. "Like all of us coming together to support this type of sport and activity." 

"My favorite part about skating is making skate friends," 11-year-old Westyn O'Connor said. "And, once you get to know skating friends, then you can skate with them and you can hang out with them, and they can teach you new stuff."

Simpson said the next event will likely happen in the Fall, and he hopes it will be a fundraiser for the skate park once Simpson Skates officially becomes a non-profit.

"I've always been an optimist, I'm always very positive," he said. "You know, I keep my worrying in the back of my brain about stuff. But, I really do think, I don't think I'm dreaming this. I think it will happen."

