 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Simpson skates for a cause: one man's quest to bring parks to Greater Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — On Sunday, one man is skating for a cause.

Greg Simpson has organized Simpson Skates, a first-of-its-kind event at CAT Park in Lafayette.

"This is the Lafayette skate park," he said, standing in his driveway with a homemade ramp and other skating gear he has collected while once again taking up a hobby he devoted so much time to as a teen.

Simpson Skates to build parks in Greater Lafayette

Greg Simpson of Lafayette stands in his driveway Wednesday afternoon holding a custom skateboard deck he painted. Simpson's skating event at CAT Park Sunday is meant to get local officials to consider building skate parks in Lafayette and West Lafayette.

Skateboarders, scooter fanatics and roller bladers alike are all gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday for one common goal: raising awareness.

Simpson hopes to garner enough signatures to make the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette consider building skate parks on both sides of the river.

A music teacher by trade, Simpson has traveled all throughout the state researching what it takes to build a skate park. He hopes the turnout at Sunday's event will show city officials that a skate park is long overdue and widely desired.

"As a person whose form of exercise is [skateboarding], I'd love a place to go. And, if my daughters choose to continue skateboarding, scootering, whatever, it'll be a place for them to go. A place where they can skate safely. There's no traffic, there's no one telling them to leave. [It will be] smooth, so you're not falling down on rough pavement like I did all through my years growing up."

There will be prizes, a skate contest, live music and food trucks at tomorrow's event, with much of the prizes, like actual decks and other gear, donated by skate shops all throughout Indiana.

The community once had a wooden skate park, but the weathering of the wood means that park is no longer usable. Simpson hopes his efforts will inspire a lasting park like ones he has seen in other communities.