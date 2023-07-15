Simpson skates for a cause: one man's quest to bring parks to Greater Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — On Sunday, one man is skating for a cause.
Greg Simpson has organized Simpson Skates, a first-of-its-kind event at CAT Park in Lafayette.
"This is the Lafayette skate park," he said, standing in his driveway with a homemade ramp and other skating gear he has collected while once again taking up a hobby he devoted so much time to as a teen.
Skateboarders, scooter fanatics and roller bladers alike are all gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday for one common goal: raising awareness.
Simpson hopes to garner enough signatures to make the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette consider building skate parks on both sides of the river.
A music teacher by trade, Simpson has traveled all throughout the state researching what it takes to build a skate park. He hopes the turnout at Sunday's event will show city officials that a skate park is long overdue and widely desired.
"As a person whose form of exercise is [skateboarding], I'd love a place to go. And, if my daughters choose to continue skateboarding, scootering, whatever, it'll be a place for them to go. A place where they can skate safely. There's no traffic, there's no one telling them to leave. [It will be] smooth, so you're not falling down on rough pavement like I did all through my years growing up."
There will be prizes, a skate contest, live music and food trucks at tomorrow's event, with much of the prizes, like actual decks and other gear, donated by skate shops all throughout Indiana.
The community once had a wooden skate park, but the weathering of the wood means that park is no longer usable. Simpson hopes his efforts will inspire a lasting park like ones he has seen in other communities.