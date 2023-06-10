 Skip to main content
Silver Alert declared for missing teen girl

ARLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The Rush County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl.

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the Arlington, Indiana native. Valerie Tindall was last seen Wednesday, June 7 at noon.

She is believed to be in extreme danger. Tindall is five feet six inches tall weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Valerie Tindall

Tindall was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals.

A green 2000 Honda Accord with the Indiana License Plate ZYK833 is what Tindall was driving when she disappeared.

