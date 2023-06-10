Silver Alert declared for missing teen girl

ARLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The Rush County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl.
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the Arlington, Indiana native. Valerie Tindall was last seen Wednesday, June 7 at noon.
She is believed to be in extreme danger. Tindall is five feet six inches tall weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Tindall was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals.
A green 2000 Honda Accord with the Indiana License Plate ZYK833 is what Tindall was driving when she disappeared.