Silver Alert declared for missing teen boy

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Luis Fernando Fairchild.
Fairchild is a 13-year-old Honduran boy standing at four feet three inches tall. He weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Fairchild was last seen wearing a gray Under Amour t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes.
He is missing from Roanoke, Indiana which is 117 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday, June 10, just after noon. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Luis Fernando Fairchild, contact the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316 or 911.