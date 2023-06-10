Silver Alert cancelled for missing teen boy

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the disappearance of Luis Fernando Fairchild. Fairchild was located and the Silver Alert was cancelled Sunday morning just before 11 a.m.
Fairchild is a 13-year-old Honduran boy standing at four feet three inches tall. He weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Fairchild was last seen wearing a gray Under Amour t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes before his disappearance.
He was missing from Roanoke, Indiana which is 117 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday, June 10, just after noon.