SIA Subaru Color 5K registration is open

  Updated
SIA Color 5K

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — SIA is getting ready to welcome its participants next week for the 8th annual Subaru Color 5K next week.

The event benefits Students In Action, a program teaching students in grades 6 through 12 about leadership through community service.

This year's run will also feature a Halloween theme. Participants are encouraged to wear an event-friendly costume.

"It used to be a June event, it's now an October event, so we've really embraced the Halloween-ness of that," Sarah from Subaru said. "So people will be there in costumes, there's Halloween decorations along the trail, but I definitely skirt the line of making sure it's not spooky. We want to keep it a family-friendly event."

The Color 5K will begins at 9 a.m. October 1.

Registration ends at 8 p.m. Friday, September 29.

The registration fee is $35 for adults, and $30 for children 10 and under.

If you would like to learn more information about this event, click HERE.

