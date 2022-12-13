SIA Foundation donates to non-profits in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After pouring over nearly 400 applicants, the SIA Foundation is awarding more than $100,000 to eleven non-profits from around the state of Indiana.
More than half of the money donated stayed in the Greater Lafayette area. Six of the eleven non-profits were local. Three schools, two healthcare centers and the West Lafayette Fire Department received money.
The SIA Foundation focuses on grants maxing out at $15,000 or less. They do this to benefit more organizations each year. Many of the recipients were working to fund hands-on learning projects in STEM and trades classes.
2022 Teacher of the Year winner Sharita Ware says these hands-on projects help spark a passion for STEM early in a child's life.
"When they see how it functions it really opens their mind," Ware said. "Like wow if I could do this then I could probably do that. So they start getting more and more creative. It's awesome to give them just enough so that they can explore and to be creative on their own."
Josh White, who teaches engineering and tech at Jeff High School, says with more and more trades jobs needing to be filled, these skills need to be honed early as possible.
"They are technical skills that need to be practiced that need to be honed over and over," White said. "Being able to go through different projects, starting at the very basics with the tool box, the bird house progressing through chairs and how to be very craftsmanship minded is going to be super important to employers, but also super important to how we grow our community."
Other grant recipients were from Boone, Howard and Harrison counties. To date, the SIA Foundation has given away nearly $3 million since the foundation's inception in 1997.