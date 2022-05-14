 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Montgomery and Tippecanoe.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lafayette, Crawfordsville, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Dayton,
Battle Ground, Waynetown, Darlington, Linden, Clarks Hill,
New Richmond, Wingate and Purdue University.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Shooting at France Park critically injures one

France Park Shooting Site Map

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sherriff's office is asking for help identifying people who may have been involved in a shooting at France Park late last night.

The four individuals the sheriff's office is trying to identify are described as a young Hispanic male, a Caucasian male with a beard wearing a red shirt, and two females.

A news release says Cass County Dispatch received a call about the shooting around 11:30 P-M.

The preliminary investigation finds an altercation happened on the beach of France Park's swimming lake.

A Kokomo male was shot in the chest. His injuries were life threatening.

He was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in a medical helicopter.

The Sheriff's office says in the news release the suspect is believed to have left the park in a dark pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff's department at 574-753-6293.

