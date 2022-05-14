Shooting at France Park critically injures one

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sherriff's office is asking for help identifying people who may have been involved in a shooting at France Park late last night.
The four individuals the sheriff's office is trying to identify are described as a young Hispanic male, a Caucasian male with a beard wearing a red shirt, and two females.
A news release says Cass County Dispatch received a call about the shooting around 11:30 P-M.
The preliminary investigation finds an altercation happened on the beach of France Park's swimming lake.
A Kokomo male was shot in the chest. His injuries were life threatening.
He was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in a medical helicopter.
The Sheriff's office says in the news release the suspect is believed to have left the park in a dark pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff's department at 574-753-6293.