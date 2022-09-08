Sheriff corrects false statement from Hero Fund USA

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is speaking out correcting what he says was a false statement made during our Hero Fund USA fundraiser.
During the broadcast, Republican Candidate for Sheriff, Jason Huber discussed what equipment he would want to purchase if he wins in November. Sheriff Goldsmith told News 18 that he began receiving calls after Huber's appearance asking the Sheriff why his department didn't have the necessary equipment Huber said he would buy.
Goldsmith wanted to set the record straight about that equipment and how high of a priority safety is in the Tippecanoe Sheriff's Office.
"We already have those items, and I wanted people to understand that we take safety. We're very serious about it," Goldsmith said. "We're doing everything we can to supply our teams with the gear to be safe, and I just wanted people to understand that because people were asking me about the equipment that we have here thinking that we don't have these things and we absolutely do."
Speaking of Hero Fund USA, checks have trickled into WLFI over the past two days. At the last count, the people of Greater Lafayette have donated more than $30,000.
News 18 would like to express our heart-felt appreciation for all the generosity, and can't wait to see what equipment local agencies will receive paid for by your donations.