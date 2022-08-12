Sen. Todd Young brings Affordable Gas Tour to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., made a stop in Lafayette on Friday to discuss the impact of gas prices on residents.
Sen. Young has been partnering with a political advocacy group, to help Hoosiers struggling at the pump. On Friday, the group was able to provide some relief for drivers in Greater Lafayette.
Sen. Young made a stop at the Marathon gas station on Twyckenham Boulevard in Lafayette Friday afternoon. From 1-3 p.m., the station dropped its prices from $3.99 to $2.38.
That's how much Sen. Young says a gallon of gas cost at the time the Biden-Harris Administration came into office.
Young partnered with the political advocacy group, Americans for Prosperity, for the initiative. The group, which is funded by the Koch brothers, paid the difference in the gas price during the two hour window. Sen. Young told News 18 that he believes more can be done to help struggling Hoosiers.
"We need President Biden to stand behind a podium and say, 'listen we are not going to increase regulations on domestic oil and gas drilling.' That will lead to the buildout of infrastructure to our federal land leases, where we can exploit our own oil and gas. That will put more gasoline on the market," Sen. Young said.
According to AAA, the national average for gas stands at $3.99.
It's a 20% percent drop since the peak in mid June. It's also the first time the average has dropped below $4 since March.
However, Sen. Young said that prices would go down even more if the federal government were to take the steps he mentioned.