Self-storage warehouse business ordinance approved

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Area Plan Commission passed an amendment limiting self-storage warehouse businesses within certain urbanized areas Wednesday evening.
As we've reported, the Lafayette City Council proposed the ordinance after the historic Coca-Cola building in Lafayette started being converted into indoor and outdoor storage units.
The ordinance requires self-storage businesses to apply for a special exception within so-called urbanized sewer areas.
Executive Director of Area Plan Commission David Hittle told News 18 that it makes more sense to have these kind of facilities away from the center of the city.
"They don't employ many people, they don't serve many people, they take up a lot of space, they don't contribute to vibrancy or vitality," Hittle said. "So Lafayette asked to change the ordinance so that we would be encouraging them to locate in the suburban areas rather than the urban core."
The Area Plan Commission voted 14-1 to approve the ordinance.
It also includes parts of West Lafayette.