Second Baptist Church celebrates 150 years of service

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local church is celebrating 150 years of serving the community.
Second Baptist Church Pastor Charles Walter told News 18 that the longevity is because of perseverance.
In 1872, Second Baptist Church opened its doors to the public. This year, it's celebrating 150 years.
"It's really amazing to think about the church being around 150 years," Pastor Charles Walter said. "Not too many businesses or organizations can be around that long, so it's really a testament to the people that have been a part of this church through out its history that it has been here this long."
Pastor Charles Walter has been at Second Baptist for 7 years. He says the church loves giving back to the community.
"One of the ways we do that is by doing gas giveaways," he said. "We also have a baby pantry that's open once a month, and it's just our way of giving back to mothers who have young children or babies, give them the supplies that they need."
Pastor Charles said giving back to the community is a part of building a stronger congregation while also expanding it.
"It is very much a part of our vision to have a church that is ethnically diverse. We believe heaven is going to be like that and we want to see the church be like that as well," Pastor Charles said.
He goes on to say the celebration of 150 years is also a celebration of what's to come for Second Baptist Church.
"I see us moving forward in terms of continuing to reach out to the community, continuing to develop our young people," he said. "I believe the children are our future, and this church has been around 150 years because somebody made an investment into our young people. I believe that if we are going to have another 150 years, we are going to have to continue making investments in our young people; and that's what I see us doing in the foreseeable future."