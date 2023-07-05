Search continues for man caught on camera jumping in river

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The search continues for a man police say jumped into the Wabash River off of the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge.
West Lafayette Police Lt. Jon Eager said this started as a wellbeing check early Monday morning to Purdue Police. West Lafayette Police then got involved in the search for the man and one officer eventually saw someone in the river.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday the search continued with dive teams searching through the water near the pedestrian bridge and the Wabash Bridge.
Eager said the search will continue at least through Saturday.
Investigators also have surveillance video from bridge the day the man jumped. Eager said the video shows a person standing outside the guardrail on the south side of the bridge. They can then be seen jumping into the water below.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said they will continue searching until the man is found, or until they've exhausted all of their resources.
Drones, dogs, and dive teams have been used to search for the man in the river and along the banks.
The Department of Natural Resources and Lafayette Fire and Rescue are helping with the search as well.