School to collect shoes, raise money for Ukraine

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Starting April 19 Lafayette Christian School will host a fundraising drive to benefit Ukraine.
They are collecting gently worn shoes to distribute through the social enterprise Funds2Orgs. Funds2Orgs will buy the donated shoes from the school to give to small businesses in developing nations so they can sell them as merchandise.
The money the school gets from Funds2Orgs will go to victims of the war in Ukraine through The Rock Apostolic Church. The church has already established a connection with those working on relief efforts in Ukraine.
"It's hard not to want to just sit back and say 'I want to do something,'" said teacher Michelle Tuinstra. "We want to do something to help them."
Teachers at Lafayette Christian School hope to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes.
Teacher Stephanie Graves says fundraisers like this are a teachable moment for her students.
"Sometimes they think that just because they're young they can't help in whatever way," Graves told News 18. "But, this is a really tangible way for them to see the fruit of something. They can donate and that can help in so many different ways."
With all the moving parts of the fundraiser, Graves' students are learning about more than service projects.
"It was really great in showing the different places on maps and talking about how businesses can make a profit and where that profit can go, and how we can help with that," she said.
Tuinstra says its not just for the students to participate.
"We also know that at this time of year a lot of people are cleaning out their closets," she said. "And there are a lot of shoes in your closets that could be donated for this. It's really a win-win fundraiser."
Shoe donations can be given to the school's front office at 525 N 26 St. in Lafayette. They are accepting new or gently worn shoes of all sizes and any athletic footwear as well, from ice skates to soccer cleats.